Harvest Health files to issue $500M in convertible debentures

Cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF) has announced a private placement of $500M in convertible debentures.

Over the next 18 months it intends to close an offering of 500,000 debentures at $1,000 each in five tranches, each with 100,000 debentures. The first tranche is expected to close May 1.

Net proceeds will go to working capital and general purposes.

Harvest also entered into an agreement with a lead investor to subscribe for the full amount of the offering.

The debentures will bear interest at 7%/year; the initial tranche will be convertible at holder's option to subordinate voting shares at $15.38 each.