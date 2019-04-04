RPC +5% as Morgan Stanley double upgrades with frack sentiment at trough

RPC Inc. (RES +5.6% ) surges after Morgan Stanley issues a double upgrade for the oilfield services company to Overweight from Underweight with a $15 price target raised from $11, seeing a cyclical buying opportunity with frac market sentiment at a trough.

Stanley analyst Connor Lynagh says RPC's exposure to smaller E&Ps in the Permian Basin and a more dynamic pricing model should allow the company to take advantage of any upside surprises in market tightness or pricing faster and more significantly than peers.

Additionally, the stock has lagged peers by more than 15% YTD, which Lynagh attributes to concerns about its more "spot work" oriented model.