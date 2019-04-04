Waste Management downgraded at UBS on valuation

Waste Management (WM -2% ) drifts lower after UBS downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy while raising its price target to $106 from $103, seeing a more balanced risk/reward profile following the stock's 17% YTD gain vs. peer Republic Services' (RSG -0.5% ) 11% rise.

WM now trades at a 30 basis point free cash flow yield discount to RSG vs. a 50 bp average free cash yield discount in January and 70 bp average three-year discount, says UBS analyst Jon Windham.

Although a recycling recovery is unlikely in 2019, last year's recycling headwind should ease due to more stable pricing and rising contamination fees, Windham says.

The analyst also notes that solid waste volume and price growth historically have lagged key economic indicators such as housing starts and GDP by 1-3 years.