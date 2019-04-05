'NOPEC' would force Saudis to ditch dollar oil trade

Saudi Arabia is threatening to sell its oil in currencies other than the dollar if Washington passes a bill exposing OPEC members to U.S. antitrust lawsuits, sources told Reuters.

President Trump said he backed NOPEC, or the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act, in a book published in 2011, though he not has not voiced support for NOPEC as president.

While the chances of the U.S. bill coming into force are slim, if Riyadh were to ditch the dollar, it would undermine its status as the world's main reserve currency and weaken Washington's ability to enforce sanctions.

ETFs: KSA