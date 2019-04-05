EU to offer flexible 12-month Brexit extension - BBC

European Council President Donald Tusk is proposing to offer the U.K. a 12-month "flexible" extension to its Brexit date, according to the BBC.

The plan, which would need to be agreed to by EU leaders at a summit next week, would allow Britain to leave sooner if the parliament ratifies a deal.

Downing Street also said "technical" talks between Labour and the Conservatives would continue today after "productive" discussions on Thursday.

