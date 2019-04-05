U.K. asks for short Brexit delay; EU suggests longer one

A flurry of Brexit news is in the making as both the EU and the U.K. move to lengthen the current timetable for negotiations.

First, European Council President Donald Tusk proposed allowing the U.K. a 12-month "flexible" extension to leave the EU, according to the BBC.

Later this morning, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May asked the EU another short extension to June 30, which could be terminated early if a deal is agreed to by the two sides.

FTSE 100 +0.1% ; Sterling +0.1% to $1.3091.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP