Trade progress pushes futures higher

U.S. stock index futures are ahead by 0.2% as investors cheer developments in U.S.-China trade talks and prep for nonfarm payrolls data in the world's biggest economy.

On Thursday, President Trump said that swift progress had been made, adding "we'll know over the next four weeks" whether a deal can be reached.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, meanwhile, said new consensus had been reached by both countries on the text of a trade agreement, according to official state news agency Xinhua.

Oil is down 0.3% at $61.92/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1293/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.53%.

