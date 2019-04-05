Jobs report to reveal latest on the economy

Today's jobs report is one of the more important ones for investors as it will not only address recession fears, but will signal upcoming policy cues for the Fed.

Economists have forecast nonfarm payrolls to bounce back by 175,000 in March, after a shockingly low 20,000 last month, meaning February was just a sputter during a long stretch of job gains.

Hopes for a solid number were boosted by jobless claims data, which fell to a 49-year low last week.

Also being eyed are average hourly wages, which likely rose 0.3%, and an unemployment rate that's expected to hold steady at 3.8%.