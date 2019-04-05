NGL Energy Partners prices $450M of senior notes due 2026

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) and its wholly owned subsidiary NGL Energy Finance has priced $450M of 7.500% senior notes due April 15, 2026.

The notes are being initially sold at 100% of their principal amount.

Interest on the notes of 7.500% per annum will be payable semiannually on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on October 15, 2019.

The offering is expected to close on April 9.

Previously: NGL Energy Partners announces $450M offering of senior notes (April 3)