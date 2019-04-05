Macquarie Infrastructure to sell operating renewables businesses

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to sell its portfolios of operating wind and solar power generation businesses for expected gross proceeds of $215M.

“With the signing of these agreements we have reached another important milestone in our efforts to streamline our portfolio and realize investments in certain smaller and non-core business,” said Christopher Frost, chief executive officer of MIC. “At the same time we have delivered an attractive risk-adjusted return to our shareholders and expect to use the proceeds from these sales to fund a portion of our investment in the growth of our remaining businesses.”