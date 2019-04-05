Baozun prices ADS and Notes offering

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) prices ADSs, each currently representing three Class A ordinary shares.

The Company also priced the concurrent offering of $225M convertible senior notes due 2024.

The net proceeds of ~$219.8M (or $269M if the initial purchasers exercise their option) will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Concurrently with the Notes Offering, the Company has entered into the ADS lending agreements, pursuant to it will lend, in total, 4,230,776 ADSs to the ADS Borrowers, of which 2,250,000 ADSs (the “Initial Borrowed ADSs”) are offered at $40.00 per ADS.

Shares are down 1% premarket.

Previously: Baozun down ~6% on proposed $225M convertible senior notes offering (April 4)