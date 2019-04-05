Tesla's autonomous event rescheduled for April 22

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) pushes back its Autonomy Investor Day event to April 22 in order to accommodate as many attendees as possible. The event was originally planned for April 19.

During the "deep dive" into the company's self-driving technology, execs will cover development of Tesla's FSD (full self driving) computer. The FSD computer is currently in production with an aim to enable full autonomous driving via future over-the-air software updates.