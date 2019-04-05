Baozun prices convertible debt offering

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) prices its $225M convertible senior notes due 2024.

The Notes will be convertible at the option of the holders into the Company’s ADSs, each currently representing three Class A ordinary shares, based on an initial conversion rate of 19.2308 ADSs per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes.

Net proceeds of ~$219.8M (or $269M if the initial purchasers exercise their option) will be used for working capital and other general corporate purpose.

Shares are down 1% premarket.

Previously: Baozun down ~6% on proposed $225M convertible senior notes offering (April 4)