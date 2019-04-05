German automakers charged with collusion

The European Commission issues a preliminary determination that BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) have breached EU antitrust rules by colluding to restrict competition on the development of technology to clean the emissions of petrol and diesel passenger cars during the period from 2006 to 2014.

"The Commission's preliminary view is that the car manufacturers' behaviour aimed at restricting competition on innovation for these two emission cleaning systems and in doing so, denied consumers the opportunity to buy less polluting cars, despite the technology being available to the manufacturers. Such market behaviour, if confirmed, whilst not entailing price fixing or market sharing, would violate EU competition rules prohibiting cartel agreements to limit or control production, markets or technical development (Article 101(1)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and Article 53(1)(b) of the EEA Agreement)."

The German automakers are trading slightly higher in Frankfurt with the news already largely baked in shares prices.

European Commission statement