Aurora Cannabis successful in German cannabis tender

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) has been selected by the German Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte BfArM as one of three winners in the public tender to cultivate and distribute medical cannabis in Germany.

The contract will be formalized on April 17.

The Company was awarded the maximum number of 5 of the 13 lots over a period of four years with a minimum total supply of 4000 kg.

The cannabis produced will be sold to the German government and supplied to wholesalers for distribution to pharmacies.