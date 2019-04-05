OnDeck offer same-day funding for small businesses

OnDeck (NYSE:ONDK) will offer to fund an debit customer accounts with Same Day ACH transfers reducing uncertainty for small businesses over when transactions will actually occur.

Same Day ACH transfers service will provide qualified OnDeck Term Loan and Line of Credit customers with funds up to the National Automated Clearing House Association cap of $25,000 by 5:00 PM local time on the same business day the customer books or makes a draw on their line of credit.

Qualified customers are also debited via the same day ACH service, providing more predictability in transaction clearing times.

Previously: OnDeck adds risk, marketing and partnership execs (Feb. 15)