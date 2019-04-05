Syros down 25% on pricing equity offerings

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) has priced its public offerings of (i) 8,667,333 common shares and Class A warrants to purchase up to 1,951,844 common shares, at $7.50 per common share and warrant and (ii) 666 shares of Series A convertible preferred stock, convertible into 666,000 common shares and Class A warrants to purchase up to 166,500 common shares, at a combined price of $7,500 per Series A share and Class A warrant.

Each Class A warrant will have an exercise price of $8.625 per share and will expire 3.5 years from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds are expected to be ~$70M.

Closing date is April 9.

Shares are down 25% premarket.

