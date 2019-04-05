TransUnion revamps leadership ranks

As Chris Cartwright takes over the President and CEO roles at TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) on May 8, 2019, a number of new leadership roles have been created.

As of that date, Steve Sassaman will become executive vice president and chief commercial officer; he was previously EVP and chief revenue officer, US.

Steve Chaouki, previously EVP, USIS Financial Services, becomes EVP, US Markets, including financial services, insurance, public sector, media and diversified markets.

Cathy Madden, previously EVP, innovative solutions group, will be EVP and chief of staff.

Previously: TransUnion targets three-year adjusted EPS growth at least 10%/year (March 12)