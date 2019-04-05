Vici, Hard Rock team up for $745M casino deal

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) and a subsidiary of Hard Rock International agree to buy the JACK Cincinnati Casino in downtown Cincinnati for about $745M in cash.

Vici will acquire 100% of the membership interests in a subsidiary of JACK Cincinnati that owns the land and real estate assets of the JACK Cincinnati for $558M, and Hard Rock will acquire the operating assets of the casino for $187M.

Upon the closing of the acquisition, Vici will enter into a triple-net lease agreement with Hard Rock related to the casino. The lease will have an initial total annual rent of $42.75M for an implied capitalization rate of 7.7% and an initial term of 15 years, with four five-year renewal options.

The casino will be renamed Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati.

