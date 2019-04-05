Apple hires Google's top AI expert

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) hired Google (GOOG,GOOGL) vet Ian Goodfellow last month as the Director of Machine Learning in the Special Projects Group.

Goodfellow most recently served as Google's Senior Staff Research Scientist and previously worked at AI research consortium OpenAI.

Goodfellow invented a form of AI called generative adversarial networks or GANs, which pits two neural networks (generative and discriminative) against each other to create realistic images and videos.

Last year, Apple snagged Google's head of AI and search John Giannandrea to supervise its AI strategy, which has so far involved FaceID, Siri, and autonomous technology.