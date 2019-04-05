Shell, Tokyo Gas sign LNG supply deal linked to coal pricing

Tokyo Gas says it signed a 10-year deal with Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) for the supply of 500K mt/year liquefied natural gas, based on a new coal-linked pricing formula.

The deal is significant because of the use of coal-indexed pricing for LNG contracts, a departure from the usual oil-indexation and more recently the use of gas hub indexed prices such as Henry Hub or TTF, according to S&P Global Platts.

Tokyo Gas says the non-binding deal will allow it to secure long-term and stable supply of LNG as well as enhance diversification of price indexation.