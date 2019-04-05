Morgan Stanley snags key role for Uber IPO

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will get the job of ensuring that early hours of trading for Uber Technologies' (UBER) stock goes smoothly when the ride-hailing firm goes public, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

As the IPO's stabilization agent, Morgan Stanley will also manage additional shares allotted to underwriters in a so-called greenshoe option. The role is prized because it offers the potential for more commissions on trades.

Morgan Stanley also helped Uber write the offering prospectus, expected to be filed publicly this month, said a person familiar with the matter.

Lead underwriters listed in Uber's confidential filing are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), according to the people.

