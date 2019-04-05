Sorrento sues Soon-Shiong over "catch and kill" scheme

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) has filed two lawsuits against Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and entities controlled by him (NantPharma) claiming fraud and breach of contract related to his purchase of cancer drug Cyniloq (paclitaxel nanoparticle polymeric micelle for injection) in 2015.

Under the terms of the deal, Sorrento received $90M upfront and is eligible for up to $1.2B in milestones plus additional transfer payments.

Sorrento says Dr. Soon-Shiong bought the drug in order to prevent it from reaching the market, referring to his actions as a "catch and kill" scheme. It seeks compensation of more than $1B plus punitive damages.