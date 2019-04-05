Advertisers shifitng from Google to Amazon - WSJ

WPP, the world's largest ad buyer, spent about $300M for its clients on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) search ads last year and about 75% of that came from Google (GOOG,GOOGL) search budgets, according to WSJ sources. WPP spent $100M to $150M on Amazon ads in 2017.

WPP spent more than $3B globally on Google ads in 2018.

Omnicom spent 20% to 30% of its client search ad funds on Amazon with most of that shifted from Google. The company spent $1.2B on U.S. search ads last year.

The shifting ad dollars come from companies who sell products on Amazon's platform, which customers increasingly visit first instead of Google.

Google still held 78% of the $44.2B U.S. search-ad market in 2018, according to eMarketer data. The firm estimates that search ads will account for about half of Amazon's $11.3B in overall ad revenue this year.

