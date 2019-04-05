Greenbrier +5% after positive outlook

Greenbrier (NYSE:GBX) shoots higher in early trading after topping Q4 revenue estimates and disclosing that orders for 3.8K diversified railcars were received during the quarter ($450M value).

Looking ahead, Greenbrier expects full-year revenue to exceed $3.0B vs. $3.1B consensus and EPS of $3.60 to $3.80 vs. $3.61 consensus.

CEO outlook: "Over the balance of FY19, Greenbrier's financial performance and profitability will significantly improve compared to H1 of FY19. As a result, revenue and delivery estimates for FY19 are unchanged and we have updated EPS guidance today to reflect the impact of the unique operating challenges in the fiscal Q2. Greenbrier's backlog of 26,000 units valued at $2.7B will produce sustained railcar deliveries through FY19 and provides good visibility into FY20."

Shares of GBX are up 5.07% to $35.00 vs. a 52-week trading range of $31.81 to $64.87.

