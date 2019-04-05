Baird more bullish on Shopify's lead

Baird raises its Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) price target from $208 to $188 saying that the platform continues to take market share despite increasing competitive pressure from the likes of Instagram Checkout.

Analyst Colin Sebastian writes that it will "take years and significant investment for others to catch up."

Favorable e-commerce trends, the "massive" online services market, "mission-critical software positioning," and SHOP's "clear leadership position" add to his constructive view.

SHOP shares are up 0.2% pre-market to $195.16.

