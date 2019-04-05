Telsey sees McDonald's topping $200

Telsey Advisory Group cites strong operating momentum at McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) in boosting its price target on the restaurant stock to $210.

Telsey's Robert Derrington is the latest Wall Street analyst to point to McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook's menu, marketing and tech initiatives as catalysts. Important to note, Telsey is confident that McDonald's can ride out economic ups and downs.

McDonald's is expected to post Q1 earnings in about three weeks.