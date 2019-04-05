Lyondell's Houston refinery lifting production as Ship Channel improves

Lyondell Basell (NYSE:LYB) is increasing production at its 263K bbl/day Houston refinery after cutting back output in the wake of the recent fire at Mitsui's Intercontinental Terminals tank farm that shut part of the Houston Ship Channel, Reuters reports.

The refinery was running at ~9% below capacity yesterday after production earlier this week was down 14%, according to the report.

LYB also reportedly restored normal operation on the 57K bbl/day coker, which fell out of production due to a compressor trip.

Also yesterday, the U.S. Coast Guard said ship pilots would begin steering vessels inbound through the upper Houston Ship Channel around the clock for the first time since March 29.