Gilead files U.S. application HIV prevention claim for Descovy

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) submits a supplemental marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for Descovy (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets) for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection among individuals who are HIV-negative and at risk for HIV.

The review period should be six months under Priority Review status.

The company's Truvada (emtricitabine 200 mg and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg) is currently the only FDA-approved HIV med with a PrEP claim.

