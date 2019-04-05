Nike sweetens its loyalty program

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is ramping up the free perks coming out of its app-based loyalty program, reports New York Post.

During a talk at the WWD Retail 2030 Conference earlier this week, a Nike exec said a whopping 50% of transactions at the company's flagship stores in New York City and Shanghai were from customers using the app. Nike has also noticed that app engagement leads to higher spending by customers.

Nike's growing efforts to expand its relationships with customers via the app loyalty program could have long-term implications for retailers such as Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN).