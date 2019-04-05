SNC-Lavalin sells 10% stake in toll road for C$3.25B

SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF) says it is selling a 10% stake in Highway 407, a key artery in Ontario, to the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System for as much as C$3.25B (US$2.43B).

SNC will retain a 6.76% stake in the toll road; Ferrovial (OTCPK:FRRVF) subsidiary Cintra Global owns 43.23% and indirectly owned subsidiaries of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board own 40%.

SNC, which is under fire due to corruption charges and tensions between Saudi Arabia and Canada, says it plans to use part of the deal proceeds to pay C$600M in loans.