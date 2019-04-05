Constellation CEO talks up Canopy Growth potential

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) CEO Bill Newlands thinks Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) could churn up more than $1B in revenue by the end of the fiscal year.

"If you look at Canada alone, Canada is on a run rate of $5 [billion] to $6 billion in sales, and Canopy is the leading player in that market," Newlands tells CNBC.

"Then you add in new form factors later this year in things like beverage and other edibles, we think the sky’s the limit," he adds.

Constellation holds a 38% stake in Canopy.