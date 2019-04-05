A deeper dive into the March jobs report

Though March nonfarm payroll numbers came in stronger than expected, the increase is moderating, as employment growth averaged 180K per month in Q1 compared with 223K per month in 2018.

Wage growth ticked up 0.1% M/M--average hourly earnings rose to $27.70 in March from $27.66; over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 3.2%.

Health care added 49K jobs in March and 398K over the past 12 months.

Labor participation rate edged down to 63.0% from 63.2% in February.

The unemployment rate among those with less than a high school diploma increased to 5.9% from 5.3% in February.

Previously: Payrolls rebound in March (April 5)