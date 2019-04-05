Indivior's Sublocade shows sustained benefit in opioid use disorder study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, RECOVER, evaluating Indivior PLC's (OTCPK:INVVY) SUBLOCADE (buprenorphine extended-release), administered via subcutaneous injection once per month, in patients with severe opioid use disorder (OUD) showed a sustained treatment benefit. The data were presented at the American Society of Addiction Medicine Annual Conference in Orlando.

75% of treated patients who received monthly injections of SUBLOCADE for a year remained abstinent from illicit opioids a year after the study ended (self-reported confirmed via urine test).

An 18-month safety study showed no new safety signals.

The FDA approved the OUD med in November 2017.