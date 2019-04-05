Dow stock dips after J.P. Morgan starts with Underweight rating

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) -0.9% pre-market after J.P. Morgan's Jeffrey Zekauskas initiates coverage with an Underweight rating and $49 price target, makes him the only bearish analyst of the 17 covering the company, according to FactSet.

Dow is trading at a premium to comparable companies because of its larger dividend, Zekauskas says, but he believes the market has yet to see the low point of domestic ethylene and polyethylene margins for 2019-20 and adds that Dow's earnings and trading multiples are sensitive to oil prices.

Zekauskas thinks Dow would not maintain its premium if there was a meaningful possibility of a recession, and "the risk to the Dow share price is, for this reason, larger than that of the price risk of the other petrochemical companies as Dow could well lose the dividend premium it receives currently."

Earlier: New Dow +4% in trading debut, wins Buy ratings from several analysts (April 2)