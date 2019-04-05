Bank of America details modernization push

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) plans to modernize an additional 1,500 financial centers over the next three years, including 500 in 2019.

BAC is renovating the centers with new technology and layouts for a more interactive format.

Plans to add more than 2,700 enhanced ATMs to its network over three years; this year BAC will complete a multiyear effort to upgrade its current network of more than 16,000 ATMS.

Continues retail banking expansion with opening almost 30 centers in Columbus and Cincinnati, OH, over the next two years.

Sees overall expansion creating almost 5,500 jobs.

About a third of BAC's financial centers and ATMs are located in low- and moderate-income communities.

Bank of America rises 0.4% in premarket trading.

