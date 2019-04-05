Google shutters shambolic AI board

Google (GOOG -0.3% )(GOOGL -0.4% ) shutters its AI ethics board after a week following controversy over several board members.

The eight-member board was meant to meet four times over the year to discuss "responsible development of AI" at Google.

Thousands of Google employees signed a petition calling for the removal of board member and Heritage Foundation president Kay Coles James for her negative comments about trans people and Heritage's climate change denial.

Drone company CEO Dyan Gibbens reopened old internal wounds about the use of Google AI for military applications.

Board member and Carnegie Mellon professor Alessandro Acquisti resigned. University of Bath professor Joanna Bryson stayed but, regarding James, said she knew worse about another unnamed member of the board.