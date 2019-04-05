Stocks start higher following solid jobs report

Stocks move modestly higher following the release of the March employment report that sported better than expected jobs growth of 196K and yearly wage growth rising at a lighter than forecast 3.2%; S&P 500 and Dow both +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.3% .

The report likely will keep the Fed sidelined with its moderate wage growth, exposed February's weak payrolls data to be an aberration and helped ease recession concerns.

The report "gave the market a lot of what it wanted to see," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "The test today is going to be whether we hold the gains or we see a Friday fade."

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% and France's CAC +0.1% but Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% while markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for Ching Ming Festival.

Among the S&P industry sectors, information technology ( +0.4% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.4% ) and energy ( +0.4% ) are outperforming the broader market, while materials ( -0.3% ) and consumer staples ( -0.2% ) lag.

U.S. Treasury prices have ticked higher since the report, with the two-year and 10-year yields now up a basis point each to 2.34% and 2.52%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 97.30.