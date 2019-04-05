Concerns over recession in Italy increase

Italy's "delicate" economic situation increases concerns about a recession could emerge there this year, European Union economics commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.

"These are figures we need to follow very closely," he said.

The commission will release new economic forecasts on May 7; its latest estimates issued in February predicted 0.2% growth for Italy this year.

Earlier this week the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development predicted Italy's output will fall 0.2% this year.

France's Finance Minister Bruno LeMaire also points to concern over Germany's slowdown, which combined with a recession in Italy, could put the eurozone's future at risk if reforms to reduce divergences among its economies can't be implemented.

