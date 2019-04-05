Schlumberger employee interviewed in sanctions probe - FT

U.S. authorities interviewed a Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) employee last month as part of an investigation into possible sanctions violations just four years after the company was fined $230M for trading with Iran and Sudan, Financial Times reports.

The interview on March 8 was part of a Department of Justice, Department of Commerce and FBI probe connected to an unnamed business SLB acquired in 2014, according to court filings.

SLB has made several presentations to the government in recent months as the U.S. has looked into as many as four possible examples of sanctions violations by the company, the filings say.