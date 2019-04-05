Bricktown Brewery files for IPO

Bricktown Brewery Restaurants (BEER) files for a $17M IPO.

The Oklahoma-based company operates 14 casual dining restaurants that serve their own beers.

Bricktown's plans: "We are actively looking to expand our business and the number of Company Restaurants both in the states of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas in which we operate and in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast and Mid-South regions outside of our current footprint. We are also looking for complimentary restaurant brands that we may acquire to give us additional synergistic growth opportunity."

SEC Form S-1