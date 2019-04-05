Northrop Grumman upgraded at Susquehanna as attractive EPS growth story

Northrop Grumman (NOC +1.1% ) moves higher after Susquehanna upgrades shares to Positive from Neutral with a $315 price target, edged up from $309, saying earnings growth, cash flow and orders are all heading in the right direction.

NOC is down 4% over the past month and 25% from its April 2018 high, and the entire aerospace and defense sector has underperformed the S&P 500 since the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10, the firm notes.

Susquehanna sees an attractive EPS growth story, forecasting a ~18% upswing in 2020 and ~7% in 2021, supported by a $53B backlog and robust 2019-20 Defense Department budgets.

A growing top line coupled with margin expansion opportunities, lower capex, higher D&A and lower working capital should help drive a 2018-21 free cash flow compound annual growth rate of 14.8%, the firm says.