Trump calls for quantitative easing

Even with the March jobs report rebound, President Donald Trump calls on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates and to shift from quantitative tightening to quantitative easing.

Though Trump has criticized the Fed before for continuing to shrink its balance sheet before, it's the first time he's urged the central banks to start buying bonds.

He made the comments as he departed for a trip to the southern border.

Soon after the jobs report came out the 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 basis points; now it's down almost 2 bps to 2.496%.

(TLT +0.2% ), (TBT -0.3% )

