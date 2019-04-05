Corus +5.7% after TV ad revenues pace Q2 beat

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) is up 5.7% after topping consensus with its fiscal Q2 results, boosted by solid strength in TV advertising.

Ad revenues for TV jumped 11% for the quarter, more than offsetting subscriber revenues that dipped 1%. Profit in the TV segment rose 10% both for the quarter and year-to-date.

Growth in TV was mitigated by declines in the radio segment, where profit margin dropped to 16% from 21%.

Adjusted attributable net income was C$15.7M.

"The benefits of our ongoing progress in advanced advertising and data initiatives, our client centric approach and robust advertising demand are reflected in these positive results, partially offset by softness in our Radio segment and timing-related variability in our content business," says CEO Doug Murphy.

Free cash flow ticked up to C$83.9M from C$82.1M

Revenue breakout: Television, C$353.5M (up 5.1%); Radio, C$30.6M (down 7.8%).

Profit by segment: Television, C$113.7M (up 9.7%); Radio, C$4.96M (down 28%).

Earnings call slides

Press release