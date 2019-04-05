FirstEnergy +3% as Morgan Stanley sees buying opportunity

FirstEnergy (FE +2.8% ) starts sharply higher, as Morgan Stanley says the stock is a buying opportunity following yesterday's 4% plunge in the wake of a court decision regarding its bankrupt FirstEnergy Solutions subsidiary.

A bankruptcy judge ruled FE would not be released from potential damages for environmental liabilities that occurred while the company owned power plants that are expected to be taken over by FirstEnergy Solutions.

But Stanley sees minimal impact from the court ruling and says the ~$900M reduction in FE's market cap significantly exceeds the likely liability as a result of the decision.

The firm maintains its Overweight rating, citing FE's "low-risk and highly achievable" above-average 6%-8% earnings growth through 2021 with "many years of strong transmission growth ahead."