British pound slips as Brexit saga drags on

The British pound falls 0.3% against the U.S. dollar, erasing gains earlier in the trading session.

With seven days until the U.K. is scheduled to exit the EU--with a deal or without--the Brexit logjam continues.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is asking for another extension, this time until June 30, while the EU floats the option of a one-year delay.

Any agreement to extend the Brexit deadline will require unanimous approved by the 27 leaders of the other EU countries.

Meanwhile, May's talks with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn have yet to show much in the way of progress.

