BAML waiting it out on Children's Place

Bank of America Merrill Lynch says the focus on Neutral-rated The Children's Place (PLCE +0.7% ) turns to the second half of the year and beyond for a recovery following the Gymboree disruption.

"After industry disruption caused by GYMB's bankruptcy, the health of the children's apparel industry should improve in 2020," notes the firm.

The BAML analyst teams says it's staying cautious on PLCE due to the size and speed of the Gymboree bankruptcy sales recapture and concerns that Street estimates are too high.