Aehr Test Systems jumps 23% post Q3 results

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR +23.2%) reported Q3 net sales decline of 57.2% Y/Y to $3.16M, due to many of customers’ capacity ramps pushed into Q4 and into next fiscal year that begins June 1, 2019.
Q3 Gross margin declined by 4,513 bps to 8.6%.
Loss from operations expanded to $3.12M, compared to income of $307k last year.
SG&A expenses were $1.85M (+1.2% Y/Y); and R&D $931k (-10.5% Y/Y).
Inventories were at $9.19M as of February 28, 2019, compared to $9.98M last quarter.
Backlog as of February 28, 2019 was $6.9M, up sequentially from $4.3M as of November 30, 2018. With the additional order subsequent to quarter end, effective backlog is over $10M.
Company also announced a $2.1M follow-on order from its lead customer for a FOX-XP Wafer Level Test and Burn-in System for high volume production of silicon photonics devices to meet additional capacity forecast for this customer within the next six months.
