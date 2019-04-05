Kirkland Lake Gold reports over 50% jump in Q1 2019 production

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL -0.6% ) says Q1 2019 production expands 57% Y/Y to 231,879 ounces, primarily driven by record quarterly production at both Fosterville and Macassa.

Reports more than double production at Fosterville to 128,445 ounces, as a result of higher average grades, and production at Macassa is up 35% to 72,776 ounces

During Q1 cash increases to $410M.

Forecasts FY19 gold production of 920,000 - 1,000,000 ounce, with Fosterville's production guidance raised to 550,000 - 610,000 ounces.

FY19 operating cash cost outlook improves to $300-$320/ounce from $360 - $380 previously, with all-in sustaining costs of $520-$560/ounce, better than $630-$680 previously.