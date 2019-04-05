Fitch downshifts on Harley

Fitch Ratings shifts to a Negative outlook on Harley-Davidson (HOG -0.2% ) from Stable.

The revision is tied to Fitch's increased concern that "external pressures" on the company - including declining motorcycle demand, weakening economic conditions in certain end markets, higher raw material prices and increased tariffs on imported motorcycles in particular markets could pressure the company.

"The next several years will be more challenging as the company realigns its manufacturing footprint while introducing a number of new products in segments it does not currently serve, increasing the risk of credit profile erosion," warns the ratings agency.